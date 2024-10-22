The Doji Pattern Detector EA is designed to automatically detect the classic Doji candlestick pattern on any chart. A Doji pattern occurs when the open and close prices of a candle are very close to each other, signaling market indecision. This EA identifies Doji candles where the open and close prices are within a small range and positioned near the midpoint of the candle's high and low.

The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.

The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.