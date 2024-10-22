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Backtesting Trade Assistant Panel - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Simplified "EuroSurge" Expert Advisor
This expert opens trades based on signals from multiple technical indicators.The Doji Candelstick Pattern
The Doji Pattern Detector EA is designed to automatically detect the classic Doji candlestick pattern on any chart. A Doji pattern occurs when the open and close prices of a candle are very close to each other, signaling market indecision. This EA identifies Doji candles where the open and close prices are within a small range and positioned near the midpoint of the candle's high and low.
Candle Size
The indicator searches for candles on the price chart that are larger than the size specified in the settings and marks them on the chart.Range Forecast H1
The indicator displays the actual range of the hourly candle in percent and the calculated range based on average statistics.