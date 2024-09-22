The Doji Pattern Detector EA is designed to automatically detect the classic Doji candlestick pattern on any chart. A Doji pattern occurs when the open and close prices of a candle are very close to each other, signaling market indecision. This EA identifies Doji candles where the open and close prices are within a small range and positioned near the midpoint of the candle's high and low.

Key Features:

Doji Detection: The EA checks if the difference between the open and close prices is less than 3 points .

. It also verifies that the open and close are near the midpoint of the candle’s range (with a 10% tolerance). Chart Marking: When a Doji is detected, a red arrow is drawn 5 points below the candle’s low.

is drawn 5 points below the candle’s low. A label with the text "Doji" is placed 3 points below the arrow for easy identification. Alerts and Notifications: The EA generates an alert and displays a message when a Doji pattern is detected on the previous closed candle.

This EA is a valuable tool for traders looking to incorporate Doji patterns into their trading strategies, providing a clear visual and audible indication of market indecision or potential reversals.











