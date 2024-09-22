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The Doji Candelstick Pattern - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Paweł WilskiHello! My name is Paweł Wilski, and I am passionate about financial markets and MQL4. For several years, I have been involved in algorithmic trading, creating and optimizing trading strategies for Forex.
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The Doji Pattern Detector EA is designed to automatically detect the classic Doji candlestick pattern on any chart. A Doji pattern occurs when the open and close prices of a candle are very close to each other, signaling market indecision. This EA identifies Doji candles where the open and close prices are within a small range and positioned near the midpoint of the candle's high and low.
Key Features:
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Doji Detection:
- The EA checks if the difference between the open and close prices is less than 3 points.
- It also verifies that the open and close are near the midpoint of the candle’s range (with a 10% tolerance).
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Chart Marking:
- When a Doji is detected, a red arrow is drawn 5 points below the candle’s low.
- A label with the text "Doji" is placed 3 points below the arrow for easy identification.
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Alerts and Notifications:
- The EA generates an alert and displays a message when a Doji pattern is detected on the previous closed candle.
This EA is a valuable tool for traders looking to incorporate Doji patterns into their trading strategies, providing a clear visual and audible indication of market indecision or potential reversals.
The PrevDayLines.mq4 script is a tool for MetaTrader 4 that automatically draws three critical price levels from the previous trading day on your chart. These levels include the highest price (Max), the lowest price (Min), and the average price (Avg), providing traders with a clear visual reference for key support and resistance points.Rotate TEXT
The script creates a text object on the chart that continuously rotates and changes its position based on price levels.
This expert opens trades based on signals from multiple technical indicators.Backtesting Trade Assistant Panel
Backtesting Trade Assistant Panel