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Linear Regression Value - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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In the "good old days" coders were trying to optimize all the code that could be optimized. One such example was the optimization of Liner regression calculation. Coder that was coding by the name "mathemat" (if I remember correctly, if I am wrong please correct me) came up with a simplified formula for linear regression value : 3*lwma - 2*sma
And, since both lwma and sma can be optimized to a so called "loop less mode", it was adopted as the optimal way to calculate it and it produces correct values. But that calculation lacks what the "normal" linear regression value calculation has as intermediate values :
- linear regression intercept
- and the slope of the linear regression line
So, here is one different way of calculating linear regression (optimal : uses the so called "loop less mode") but that has both the intercept and slope
RSI adaptive indicator based on tick calculationsMovingAverages.mqh Part II
MovingAverages.mqh Part II A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.
Linear Regression SlopeLinear Regression Line
Linear Regression Line