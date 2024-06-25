CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Linear Regression Value - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
9484
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

In the "good old days" coders were trying to optimize all the code that could be optimized. One such example was the optimization of Liner regression calculation. Coder that was coding by the name "mathemat" (if I remember correctly, if I am wrong please correct me) came up with a simplified formula for linear regression value : 3*lwma - 2*sma

And, since both lwma and sma can be optimized to a so called "loop less mode", it was adopted as the optimal way to calculate it and it produces correct values. But that calculation lacks what the "normal" linear regression value calculation has as intermediate values :

  • linear regression intercept
  • and the slope of the linear regression line

So, here is one different way of calculating linear regression (optimal : uses the so called "loop less mode") but that has both the intercept and slope 



Tick RSI Adaptive Tick RSI Adaptive

RSI adaptive indicator based on tick calculations

MovingAverages.mqh Part II MovingAverages.mqh Part II

MovingAverages.mqh Part II A multi timeframe version is available with colors for orientation, for developers or profitable traders for free. Offer under conditions. Other multi timeframe indicators are also available.

Linear Regression Slope Linear Regression Slope

Linear Regression Slope

Linear Regression Line Linear Regression Line

Linear Regression Line