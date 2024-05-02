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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Adaptive SMA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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based on: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844 (author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mladen)
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