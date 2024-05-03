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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCI with dynamic channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Adaptive SMA
improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay based on: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844 (author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mladen)RSI with channels
standart RSI with dynamic levels
Find the current winning / losing streak in MT4
Find the current winning / losing streak in MT4 based on filtersTotal Active / Closed orders by order type in MT4
This script will calculate the total active and closed orders based on order types