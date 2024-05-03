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Indicators

CCI with dynamic channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrei Khrushchev
Andrei Khrushchev

Andrei Khrushchev

4 codes 2 comments
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11353
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(4)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Adaptive SMA Adaptive SMA

improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay based on: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844 (author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mladen)

RSI with channels RSI with channels

standart RSI with dynamic levels

Find the current winning / losing streak in MT4 Find the current winning / losing streak in MT4

Find the current winning / losing streak in MT4 based on filters

Total Active / Closed orders by order type in MT4 Total Active / Closed orders by order type in MT4

This script will calculate the total active and closed orders based on order types