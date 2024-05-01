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Indicators

RSI with channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andrei Khrushchev
Andrei Khrushchev

Andrei Khrushchev

4 codes 2 comments
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12393
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(8)
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This indicator promote new way of analyses signals from standard indicator named RSI.
Main feature of RSI is level crossing signals. Usually 30 and 70.
But it's bad relative to real market state. That's why i added dynamic levels for this indicator.

By this way, signals efficiency become more powerful


MQL4 Implementation of onTrade Event Handler MQL4 Implementation of onTrade Event Handler

This is a simple code to mimic onTradeTransaction Event handler defined in MQL5

Classic and Virtual Trailing Classic and Virtual Trailing

Classic & Virtual Trailing for MT4

Adaptive SMA Adaptive SMA

improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay based on: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844 (author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mladen)

CCI with dynamic channels CCI with dynamic channels

a very convenient way to filter out unnecessary signals of crossing levels