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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI with channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator promote new way of analyses signals from standard indicator named RSI.
Main feature of RSI is level crossing signals. Usually 30 and 70.
But it's bad relative to real market state. That's why i added dynamic levels for this indicator.
MQL4 Implementation of onTrade Event Handler
This is a simple code to mimic onTradeTransaction Event handler defined in MQL5Classic and Virtual Trailing
Classic & Virtual Trailing for MT4
Adaptive SMA
improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay based on: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844 (author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mladen)CCI with dynamic channels
a very convenient way to filter out unnecessary signals of crossing levels