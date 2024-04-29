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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MQL4 Implementation of onTrade Event Handler - expert for MetaTrader 4
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The code keeps track of orders' tickets in an CArrayInt. Monitoring the changes to the list of tickets in onTimer it triggers these event handlers:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler when stop loss is hit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void onStopLoss(ulong ticket); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler when take profit is hit | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void onTakeProfit(ulong ticket); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler when a new order is opened | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void onTradeEntry(ulong ticket); //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Event handler when an order is closed(removed) | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void onTradeExit(ulong ticket);
note: Not all features of the MQL5 onTradeTransaction handler has been implemented here. It is just a basic approach.
In the screenshot below you can see the output log for the EA:
Classic and Virtual Trailing
Classic & Virtual Trailing for MT4Virtual SL TP Pending with SL Trailing for Symbol Chart
Virtual SL TP Pending with SL Trailing for Symbol Chart
RSI with channels
standart RSI with dynamic levelsAdaptive SMA
improved version of the standard Simple moving average indicator with a lower delay based on: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/30844 (author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mladen)