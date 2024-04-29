The code keeps track of orders' tickets in an CArrayInt. Monitoring the changes to the list of tickets in onTimer it triggers these event handlers:

void onStopLoss( ulong ticket); void onTakeProfit( ulong ticket); void onTradeEntry( ulong ticket); void onTradeExit( ulong ticket);

note: Not all features of the MQL5 onTradeTransaction handler has been implemented here. It is just a basic approach.

In the screenshot below you can see the output log for the EA:







