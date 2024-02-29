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Buy Sell Close Manual trading EA for trading newbies - expert for MetaTrader 4
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[@Buy_Sell_Close] Manual trading EA for trading newbies, EA can be used in backtesting visual mode, EA can also be used in live trading.
You can practice your own trading system in backtesting
[@Buy_Sell_Close], manual operation of the EA, pause, or modify the speed of the review backtest, to facilitate the manual trading exercises
Introduction：
1 , [Lots] button, after the input box, you can modify the number of lots
2 , [BUY] button, press the button will be placed above the number of lots of 1 more orders.
3 , [SELL] button, pressing the button will place one short order for the above lot size.
4 , [SL Modify TP] button, Above is to modify the Stop Loss and Take Profit, press the button, will modify all orders relative to the current price of the Stop Loss and Take Profit distance.
5 , [Close All Buy] button, press will close all Buy orders.
6 , [Close All Sell] button, press will close all open Sell orders.
7 , [Close All Orders] button, press will close all orders.
8 , the right side of the display has been opened orders and profits and other information.
Parameter description:
1, MM: automatically use the risk ratio to calculate the default lot size
2, Risk, 0.2 for the balance of 10000 0.2 hands
3, Lots, Fixed lots if MM is FLASE, will use this fixed number of lots
4, SL, Stoploss: default is 250 micro-points
5, TP, TakeProfit: default is 500 micro-points
Other parameters related to the UI
You can practice your own trading system, thanks to everyone!!
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