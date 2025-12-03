Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Keyboard - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 476
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Library for keyboard operation:
- Data of the selected keyboard layout.
- Status and processing of pressed keys.
Example.
#include <fxsaber\Keyboard\Keyboard.mqh> // Working with keyboard data. void OnChartEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double&, const string& ) { static const bool Init = KEYBOARD::FullControl(); // Allow full key interception. static string Str = NULL; if (id == CHARTEVENT_KEYDOWN) // If the key is pressed, { Print(KEYBOARD::Pressed(lparam) + // display the pressed combination ", KeysState: " + ToBits(KEYBOARD::KeysState())); // output the key states. Str += KEYBOARD::Input(lparam); // Form a string of keys pressed since startup. Comment(EnumToString((ENUM_KEYCODE)lparam) + // Output the pressed key. "\nKeyboard language: " + KEYBOARD::Language() + // Current keyboard language. "\nKeyboard country: " + KEYBOARD::Country() + // Current keyboard country. "\n----------------\n" + Str); // Output a string of keys pressed since startup. } }
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48393
ErrorDescription - Updated library
This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.ONNX Trader
An example of a bot with an embedded machine learning model that is trained in python and saved in ONNX format.
AIS Extremum
The indicator allows you to estimate the probability that the price has reached its maximum or minimum.Developing Multicurrency Expert Advisor - source codes from the article series
Source codes written in the process of developing a library for creating multi-currency Expert Advisors combining multiple instances of different trading strategies.