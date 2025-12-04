CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AIS Extremum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Aleksej Poljakov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
1548
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The main task of this indicator is to estimate the probability that the High price has reached its maximum, or the minimum for the Low price.

First, the indicator collects statistics on historical price movements. After that it analyses the current state of the market and compares it with the statistics. If the result of the analysis is positive, the indicator signals about it.

The indicator can be used as an additional filter. If signals of one direction appear, there is a high probability that the price will go in the other direction.

Indicator parameters:

  • iPeriod - period of the indicator. The minimum value is equal to 2.
  • History - the number of bars in the history, for which the indicator collects statistics. If this parameter is equal to 0, the whole history is analysed. Please note that a large value of this parameter can slow down the first start of the indicator.

  • Percent - defines the threshold of triggering of indicator signals. The higher it is, the less frequent the signals are.

The first start of the indicator may take some time. This is due to the fact that it collects statistics on historical data.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/65617

Keyboard Keyboard

Working with keyboard data

ErrorDescription - Updated library ErrorDescription - Updated library

This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.

Developing Multicurrency Expert Advisor - source codes from the article series Developing Multicurrency Expert Advisor - source codes from the article series

Source codes written in the process of developing a library for creating multi-currency Expert Advisors combining multiple instances of different trading strategies.

Functions for X to time, Y to price and vice versa Functions for X to time, Y to price and vice versa

Functions for use instead of ChartXYToTimePrice and ChartTimePriceToXY, working correctly and quickly over the entire range of input parameters