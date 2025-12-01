CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

ONNX Trader - expert for MetaTrader 5

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
3100
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Expand (23) Collapse (23)
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An archive of the models from the article. You can train your own, because the models can be very different, depending on the training hyperparameters.

Machine learning models are trained in Python and converted to ONNX format. You don't need to change their parameters and code in the encludnik.

The settings are simple:

sinput double   MaximumRisk=0.001;      	//Progressive lot coefficient
sinput double   ManualLot=0;                    //Fixed lot
sinput ulong     OrderMagic = 666;              //Orders magic
input int max_orders = 1;                       //Orders number
input int stoploss = 2000;                      //Stop loss
input int takeprofit = 2000;                    //Take profit
input string comment = "The ONNX EA";

But you can add your own filters to try to make the models trade better.

At least you can optimise stoploss and take profit, on any timeframe

The model is connected via a header file, e.g.:

#include <EURUSD ONNX include propensity matching original IPW.mqh>


31 March 2024. Added examples from the article about "clustering".

"ONNX Trader Clusters" bot, ONNX models and include file. Clustering is done by k-means method.

Training is done from 2010 to 2020. Forward - from 2020 to 2024.


The"Onnx Trader" bot supports the second method of training from the article"Matching trades using clustering"

To do this, connect the iniclude file <EURUSD ONNX include10.mqh>, which will pull up the corresponding models "catmodel10.onnx" and "catmodel_m10.onnx"



Models are trained on EURUSD H1, but can be used on any timeframe!

    Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/48482

    PACF_ACF PACF_ACF

    The script calculates the autocorrelation and partial autocorrelation functions and displays them on a graph

    Tillson T3 Tillson T3

    Tillson T3 with EMA calculations done without auxiliary indicator buffers.

    ErrorDescription - Updated library ErrorDescription - Updated library

    This library is an updated version of the ErrorDescription.mqh library published by MetaQuotes, with some features included.

    Keyboard Keyboard

    Working with keyboard data