Libraries

ErrorDescription - Updated library - library for MetaTrader 5

Paulo Henrique Da Silva | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
512
(5)
\MQL5\Include\
ErrorDescription2.mqh (32.92 KB) view
test.mq5 (1.73 KB) view
This library uses short descriptive texts for each of the errors present in the MQL5 Reference. It will be updated frequently as new errors are constantly added to the official documentation

Last Update: 2024-02-29


Usage Example:

(Don't forget to copy the fileErrorDescription2.mq5 to the folder \MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include)

     //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         test.mq5 |
//|                                   Copyright 2024, Paulo Henrique |
//|                  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pau1ohenrique.dev |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright  "Copyright 2024, Paulo Henrique"
#property link       "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pau1ohenrique.dev"
#property version    "1.00"

// Includes
#include <ErrorDescription2.mqh>

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- usage example #1
   Print("Description of MQL5 errors:");
   for(int i=FIRST_RUNTIME_ERROR; i<=LAST_TRADE_SERVER_ERROR; i++)
     {
      string error_desc=GetError(i);
      if(IsSuccess(i) || error_desc==NULL)
         continue;
      if(IsRuntimeError(i))
         Print("RuntimeError: ",error_desc);
      if(IsTradeServerError(i))
         Print("TradeServerError: ",error_desc);
      if(IsUserError(i))
         Print("UserError: ",error_desc);
     }
//--- usage example #2
   Print("\nLast error description:");
   int retcode=GetLastError();
   if(!IsSuccess(retcode))
      Print(GetError(retcode));

//--- or simply
   Print(GetError());
   // The operation completed successfully [0]
   // Unexpected internal error [4001]
   // ...
   Print(GetError(false));
   // The operation completed successfully
   // Unexpected internal error
   // ...
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

    I will soon publish a library with a class that simplifies the use of errors in MQL5, including simplifying user error reporting using a Raise(my_error) method for example.



    Translated from Portuguese by MetaQuotes Ltd.
    Original code: https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/48431

