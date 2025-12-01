This library uses short descriptive texts for each of the errors present in the MQL5 Reference. It will be updated frequently as new errors are constantly added to the official documentation

Last Update: 2024-02-29





Usage Example:

(Don't forget to copy the fileErrorDescription2.mq5 to the folder \MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Include)

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, Paulo Henrique" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pau1ohenrique.dev" #property version "1.00" #include <ErrorDescription2.mqh> void OnStart () { Print ( "Description of MQL5 errors:" ); for ( int i=FIRST_RUNTIME_ERROR; i<=LAST_TRADE_SERVER_ERROR; i++) { string error_desc=GetError(i); if (IsSuccess(i) || error_desc== NULL ) continue ; if (IsRuntimeError(i)) Print ( "RuntimeError: " ,error_desc); if (IsTradeServerError(i)) Print ( "TradeServerError: " ,error_desc); if (IsUserError(i)) Print ( "UserError: " ,error_desc); } Print ( "

Last error description:" ); int retcode= GetLastError (); if (!IsSuccess(retcode)) Print (GetError(retcode)); Print (GetError()); Print (GetError( false )); }

I will soon publish a library with a class that simplifies the use of errors in MQL5, including simplifying user error reporting using a Raise(my_error) method for example.








