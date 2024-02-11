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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indices Testing - expert for MetaTrader 5
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The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.
Settings:
- "---------- General ----------"
- Commentar
- Start trade
- End trade
- Prder is closed
- "---------- Risk- and Moneymanagement ----------"
- Lots
- Limit of open positions for each symbol
- Daily limit for the number of deals for every symbol
Test was carried out with standard settings. Account 10 000 dollars and with a leverage of 100. Symbol US30.
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