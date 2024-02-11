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Indices Testing - expert for MetaTrader 5

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The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.

Settings:

  1. "---------- General ----------"
  2. Commentar
  3. Start trade
  4. End trade
  5. Prder is closed
  6.  "---------- Risk- and Moneymanagement ----------"
  7. Lots
  8. Limit of open positions for each symbol
  9. Daily limit for the number of deals for every symbol

Test was carried out with standard settings. Account 10 000 dollars and with a leverage of 100. Symbol US30.

Perf

    Frog Jump Frog Jump

    Hides Alone Candlesticks

    Fair Value Gap Fair Value Gap

    Fair Value gaps are used in ICT's smart money concept where there is an imbalanace of 1 point or more between 1st candle's high and 3rd candle 's low in bullish and 1st candle 's low and 3rd candle's high in bearish

    Strong Historical Levels Strong Historical Levels

    Historical Strong S/Rs Levels

    SAR ADX Signal SAR ADX Signal

    SAR ADX Signal with mobile notification, rewritten from MT4 version (source no longer found). This is a repaintable indicator, please be careful when using it.