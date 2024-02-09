Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Frog Jump - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7337
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
In an algorithm experiment, candlesticks were studied with a behavior of frog jump. It is considered a frog never jumps a single block of leaf in the pond but covers a distance from leaf 1 to leaf 3 or more.
This indicator hides alone candlesticks which are excluded in that experiment of frog hopping. if candle is bull and next candle is bear and its previous candle was also bear, it is considered an alone candlestick and its hidden on chart, vice versa for bear candle.
Left : Hidden Alone Candlestick, Right : Normal Chart
Fair Value gaps are used in ICT's smart money concept where there is an imbalanace of 1 point or more between 1st candle's high and 3rd candle 's low in bullish and 1st candle 's low and 3rd candle's high in bearishTitik Impas Breakeven
While manually adjusting the stop-loss of a single trade to match its open price is a relatively simple task, managing numerous positions individually can be cumbersome and time-intensive. The Titik Impas Breakeven script for MT4/MT5 streamlines this process, providing efficiency and convenience for traders dealing with multiple positions.
The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.Strong Historical Levels
Historical Strong S/Rs Levels