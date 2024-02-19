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Indicators

SAR ADX Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Le Minh Duc
Le Minh Duc

Le Minh Duc

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3 codes 32 topics 128 comments
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SAR ADX Signal with mobile notification, rewritten from MT4 version (source no longer found). This is a repaintable indicator, please be careful when using it.

Strong Historical Levels Strong Historical Levels

Historical Strong S/Rs Levels

Indices Testing Indices Testing

The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.

KA-Gold Bot MT5 KA-Gold Bot MT5

KA-Gold Bot is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for gold, utilizing the powerful combination of the Keltner channel strategy and two exponential moving averages (EMAs) - the 10-period EMA and the 200-period EMA. Principle of Operation: The 10-period EMA represents the average price cutting above/below the Keltner band, confirming an uptrend/downtrend. The price being above the 200-period EMA supports the uptrend/downtrend. This indicates that the uptrend/downtrend has been stronger than the previous 10 periods, considering the volatility over the last 50 periods. - Time frame: M15

Historex: export the history of rates and ticks to CSV-files Historex: export the history of rates and ticks to CSV-files

This is a script to export rates and ticks of current chart's symbol into CSV-files compatible with MT5's export/import format.