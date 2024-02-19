The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.

KA-Gold Bot is an advanced trading advisor specifically designed for gold, utilizing the powerful combination of the Keltner channel strategy and two exponential moving averages (EMAs) - the 10-period EMA and the 200-period EMA. Principle of Operation: The 10-period EMA represents the average price cutting above/below the Keltner band, confirming an uptrend/downtrend. The price being above the 200-period EMA supports the uptrend/downtrend. This indicates that the uptrend/downtrend has been stronger than the previous 10 periods, considering the volatility over the last 50 periods. - Time frame: M15

This is a script to export rates and ticks of current chart's symbol into CSV-files compatible with MT5's export/import format.