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Indicators

Fair Value Gap - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Fair Value gaps are used in ICT's smart money concept where there is an imbalanace of 1 point or more between 1st candle's high and 3rd candle 's low in bullish and 1st candle 's low and 3rd candle's high in bearish

You can customize the colors of FVG from indicator settings


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While manually adjusting the stop-loss of a single trade to match its open price is a relatively simple task, managing numerous positions individually can be cumbersome and time-intensive. The Titik Impas Breakeven script for MT4/MT5 streamlines this process, providing efficiency and convenience for traders dealing with multiple positions.

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Hides Alone Candlesticks

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The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.