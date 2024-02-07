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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fair Value Gap - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Titik Impas Breakeven
While manually adjusting the stop-loss of a single trade to match its open price is a relatively simple task, managing numerous positions individually can be cumbersome and time-intensive. The Titik Impas Breakeven script for MT4/MT5 streamlines this process, providing efficiency and convenience for traders dealing with multiple positions.ATR Weighted Moving Averages
This is an indicator to calculate ATR Weighted moving averages.
Frog Jump
Hides Alone CandlesticksIndices Testing
The EA only trades buy positions and does not use SL and TP.