While manually adjusting the stop-loss of a single trade to match its open price is a relatively simple task, managing numerous positions individually can be cumbersome and time-intensive. The Titik Impas Breakeven script for MT4/MT5 streamlines this process, providing efficiency and convenience for traders dealing with multiple positions.

Fair Value gaps are used in ICT's smart money concept where there is an imbalanace of 1 point or more between 1st candle's high and 3rd candle 's low in bullish and 1st candle 's low and 3rd candle's high in bearish