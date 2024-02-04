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Indicators

ATR Weighted Moving Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
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ATR_MAs.mq5 (9.48 KB) view
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This is an indicator to calculate 4 types of ATR Weighted moving averages.

The calculations are based on pine script library "TAExt by TheBacktestGuy". 

Types included are: 

ATRWSMA, ATRWEMA, ATRWRMA, ATRWWMA

ATR based MA

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