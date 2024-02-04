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ATR Weighted Moving Averages - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is an indicator to calculate 4 types of ATR Weighted moving averages.
The calculations are based on pine script library "TAExt by TheBacktestGuy".
Types included are:
ATRWSMA, ATRWEMA, ATRWRMA, ATRWWMA
Show candle gain and candle loss in percent.Candle Fitness
Candlestick Fitness concept is used in coding HFT Algos based on population optimization algorithms.
While manually adjusting the stop-loss of a single trade to match its open price is a relatively simple task, managing numerous positions individually can be cumbersome and time-intensive. The Titik Impas Breakeven script for MT4/MT5 streamlines this process, providing efficiency and convenience for traders dealing with multiple positions.Fair Value Gap
Fair Value gaps are used in ICT's smart money concept where there is an imbalanace of 1 point or more between 1st candle's high and 3rd candle 's low in bullish and 1st candle 's low and 3rd candle's high in bearish