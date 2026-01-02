Join our fan page
In MT5, the NewTick event only occurs on the symbol on which the EA is running. Therefore, various tricks are used for multisymbol trading.
This library creates a multisymbol OnTick on all specified trading symbols. A convenient wrapper of the old implementation.
Example.
Let's show the work of the library on the example of a multisymbol Expert Advisor that counts the number of incoming ticks for each specified symbol.
#include <fxsaber\OnTickMulti\OnTickMulti.mqh> // Multisymbol OnTick. int TicksCounter[]; // The counter of incoming ticks of each given character. void OnInit() { // Initialise the counter of incoming ticks. ArrayResize(TicksCounter, ArraySize(OnTickMultiObject.Symbols)); ArrayInitialize(TicksCounter, 0); } double OnTester() { // Print the number of arrived ticks for each given character. for (uint i = ArraySize(TicksCounter); (bool)i--;) Print(OnTickMultiObject.Symbols[i] + " - " + (string)TicksCounter[i] + " ticks."); ArrayPrint(OnTickMultiObject.Symbols); // List of symbols OnTickMulti. return(0); } // Multisymbol OnTick. void OnTickMulti( const string &Symb, const uint &Index ) { TicksCounter[Index]++; // Increased the counter of incoming ticks by the given symbol. }
Result.
To check the correctness of the Expert Advisor, let's run it in MT5-tester.
After comma in the input we set the symbols to which the multisymbol OnTick will react.
The tester generated the following (see the Log).
2023.01.12 23:59:59 AUDJPY - 1618389 ticks. 2023.01.12 23:59:59 GBPUSD - 1116822 ticks. 2023.01.12 23:59:59 EURUSD - 906489 ticks. 2023.01.12 23:59:59 "EURUSD" "GBPUSD" "AUDJPY" final balance 10000.00 pips OnTester result 0 EURUSD,M1: 906489 ticks, 12897 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.020. Test passed in 0:00:01.723 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.188). EURUSD,M1: total time from login to stop testing 0:00:01.743 (including 0:00:00.248 for history data synchronization) 3641700 total ticks for all symbols AUDJPY: generate 1618389 ticks in 0:00:00.078, passed to tester 1618389 ticks EURUSD: generate 906489 ticks in 0:00:00.047, passed to tester 906489 ticks GBPUSD: generate 1116822 ticks in 0:00:00.063, passed to tester 1116822 ticks
The highlighted part shows that absolutely all the ticks generated by the Tester for the specified symbols were processed by the multisymbol OnTick.
What for?
- With this library, the result of the Expert Advisor's work in the Tester can be independent of the selected basic symbol.
- Ticks on the required symbols are not skipped.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/47647
