In MT5, the NewTick event only occurs on the symbol on which the EA is running. Therefore, various tricks are used for multisymbol trading.

This library creates a multisymbol OnTick on all specified trading symbols. A convenient wrapper of the old implementation.





Example.



Let's show the work of the library on the example of a multisymbol Expert Advisor that counts the number of incoming ticks for each specified symbol.

#include <fxsaber\OnTickMulti\OnTickMulti.mqh> int TicksCounter[]; void OnInit () { ArrayResize (TicksCounter, ArraySize (OnTickMultiObject.Symbols)); ArrayInitialize (TicksCounter, 0 ); } double OnTester () { for ( uint i = ArraySize (TicksCounter); ( bool )i--;) Print (OnTickMultiObject.Symbols[i] + " - " + ( string )TicksCounter[i] + " ticks." ); ArrayPrint (OnTickMultiObject.Symbols); return ( 0 ); } void OnTickMulti( const string &Symb, const u int &Index ) { TicksCounter[Index]++; }





Result.



To check the correctness of the Expert Advisor, let's run it in MT5-tester.

After comma in the input we set the symbols to which the multisymbol OnTick will react.





The tester generated the following (see the Log).

2023.01 . 12 23 : 59 : 59 AUDJPY - 1618389 ticks . 2023.01 . 12 23 : 59 : 59 GBPUSD - 1116822 ticks . 2023.01 . 12 23 : 59 : 59 EURUSD - 906489 ticks . 2023.01 . 12 23 : 59 : 59 "EURUSD" "GBPUSD" "AUDJPY" final balance 10000.00 pips OnTester result 0 EURUSD,M1: 906489 ticks, 12897 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0 : 00 : 00.020 . Test passed in 0 : 00 : 01.723 (including ticks preprocessing 0 : 00 : 00.188 ). EURUSD,M1: total time from login to stop testing 0 : 00 : 01.743 (including 0 : 00 : 00.248 for history data synchronization) 3641700 total ticks for all symbols AUDJPY: generate 1618389 ticks in 0 : 00 : 00.078 , passed to tester 1618389 ticks EURUSD: generate 906489 ticks in 0 : 00 : 00.047 , passed to tester 906489 ticks GBPUSD: generate 1116822 ticks in 0 : 00 : 00.063 , passed to tester 1116822 ticks

The highlighted part shows that absolutely all the ticks generated by the Tester for the specified symbols were processed by the multisymbol OnTick.





