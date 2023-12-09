Strategy Checklist

This is the MT5 port of an indicator that I implemented for my personal use.

It allows you to define a checklist that helps you check your rules before opening a trade.

Keep in mind that this is not automatic. You must manually define the checks and mark them as according to your strategy.





Settings

TAG - Allows you to have more than one instance of this indicator on a chart. Keep in mind that the instances must all have different TAG values.

Window Position - Allows you to define the default position where the window is opened.

- Allows you to define the default position where the window is opened. Check01...Check20 - Allow you to define the rules of your checklist.



