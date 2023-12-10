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Indicators

Candle Grids - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Draw a Rectangle on chart to plot custom grids based on points value on input

Added option to use rectangle range to draw Grid if user wish to use it. Set mode to true or false, true = use rectangle range, false = use custom points


Heikin Ashi Lines Heikin Ashi Lines

A simpler way to display Heikin Ashi

Strategy Checklist Strategy Checklist

This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 1 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 1

The first chapter of the book introduces the MQL5 language and development environment. One of the new features introduced in the MQL5 language compared to MQL4 (MetaTrader 4 language) is support for object-oriented programming (OOP), which makes it similar to C++.

MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 2 MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 2

Part 2 "MQL5 programming fundamentals" is an introduction to the key concepts of this programming language. This part of the book is devoted to data types, identifiers, variables, expressions, and operators. You will learn how to combine different instructions to form the program logic.