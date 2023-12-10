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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Candle Grids - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Heikin Ashi Lines
A simpler way to display Heikin AshiStrategy Checklist
This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.
MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 1
The first chapter of the book introduces the MQL5 language and development environment. One of the new features introduced in the MQL5 language compared to MQL4 (MetaTrader 4 language) is support for object-oriented programming (OOP), which makes it similar to C++.MQL5 Programming for Traders – Source Codes from the Book. Part 2
Part 2 "MQL5 programming fundamentals" is an introduction to the key concepts of this programming language. This part of the book is devoted to data types, identifiers, variables, expressions, and operators. You will learn how to combine different instructions to form the program logic.