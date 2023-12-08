Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Engulfing bar with rsi - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8680
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Alerts on engulfing bar below or above rsi levels
wd.Multi_LineMA
The MT5 custom indicator, named "wd.Multi_LineMA.mq5," is designed to offer traders valuable insights into Moving Average values from a higher timeframe (MTF Multi TimeFrame). It encompasses additional visual features for in-depth analysis, such as the ability to view trails for a specified number of bars and a dynamic MA horizontal price line.Candlestick Body, High Low and Wick Range
Click on candlestick to see its body range, high low range, upper wick range and lower wick range value.
Martingale Trade Simulator
a Simple Visual Strategy Tester / Manual Trade Training using Martingale.Strategy Checklist
This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.