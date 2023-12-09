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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Martingale Trade Simulator - expert for MetaTrader 5
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Engulfing bar with rsi
Alerts on engulfing bar below or above rsi levelswd.Multi_LineMA
The MT5 custom indicator, named "wd.Multi_LineMA.mq5," is designed to offer traders valuable insights into Moving Average values from a higher timeframe (MTF Multi TimeFrame). It encompasses additional visual features for in-depth analysis, such as the ability to view trails for a specified number of bars and a dynamic MA horizontal price line.
Strategy Checklist
This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.Heikin Ashi Lines
A simpler way to display Heikin Ashi