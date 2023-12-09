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Martingale Trade Simulator - expert for MetaTrader 5

DADALI ARWALY
DADALI ARWALY

DADALI ARWALY

4.8 (6)
2 products 10 codes 14 comments
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This EA i've created is for Manual Trade Training using Martingale that can be enabled/disabled.

Only works on Strategy Tester Mode.

Engulfing bar with rsi Engulfing bar with rsi

Alerts on engulfing bar below or above rsi levels

wd.Multi_LineMA wd.Multi_LineMA

The MT5 custom indicator, named "wd.Multi_LineMA.mq5," is designed to offer traders valuable insights into Moving Average values from a higher timeframe (MTF Multi TimeFrame). It encompasses additional visual features for in-depth analysis, such as the ability to view trails for a specified number of bars and a dynamic MA horizontal price line.

Strategy Checklist Strategy Checklist

This indicator allows you to define a checklist for you to manually check and confirm your strategy before entering into a trade.

Heikin Ashi Lines Heikin Ashi Lines

A simpler way to display Heikin Ashi