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Multi time frame example by recursion - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.
A function which is responsible of the indicator calculation itself can be replaced easily.
A functionality which is responsible of downloading of multi time frame data can also be utilized and if modified correctly,
creating of multi symbol implementations are possible as well.
2024.02.06: A bug fix in synchronization of upper time frame values.
In addition, the indicator uses close values of previous bars now. It is a practical way to avoid the price fluctuations of the current bar.
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