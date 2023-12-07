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Indicators

Multi time frame example by recursion - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Matti Kinnunen
Matti Kinnunen

Matti Kinnunen

I have graduated from the Master’s program in Software Engineering at the University of Tampere in 2021.
The first time I oriented myself to MetaTrader4 and mql4 language in 2015 and after that I have been continuing to go deeper in mql4 to develop useful indicators and even expert advisors.
1 code
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10024
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(3)
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The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.

A function which is responsible of the indicator calculation itself can be replaced easily.

A functionality which is responsible of downloading of multi time frame data can also be utilized and if modified correctly,

creating of multi symbol implementations are possible as well.


2024.02.06:  A bug fix in synchronization of upper time frame values.
                   In addition, the indicator uses close values of previous bars now. It is a practical way to avoid the price fluctuations of the current bar.



  The indicator graph itself is an average of 4 built-in oscillator values.




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