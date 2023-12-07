The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.

A function which is responsible of the indicator calculation itself can be replaced easily.

A functionality which is responsible of downloading of multi time frame data can also be utilized and if modified correctly,

creating of multi symbol implementations are possible as well.







2024.02.06: A bug fix in synchronization of upper time frame values.

In addition, the indicator uses close values of previous bars now. It is a practical way to avoid the price fluctuations of the current bar.



















