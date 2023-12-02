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Indicators

Superb Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Khrushchev
Nikolay Khrushchev

Nikolay Khrushchev

4.8 (20)
9 codes 30 comments
Views:
13965
Rating:
(22)
Published:
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Few improvements from standart fractal:

1. You can chouse size of fractal. Standart version use 2 as constant

2. It does not draw fractals against the trend, which makes your chart much more informative



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