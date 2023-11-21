The Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that accurately identifies the perfect signal on the completion of trends.

Few improvements from standart fractal: 1. You can chouse size of fractal. Standart version use 2 as constant 2. It does not draw fractals against the trend, which makes your chart much more informative

The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.