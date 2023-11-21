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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MACD on Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Donchian Channel
Donchian Channel with mid line and moving average of mid line. Updated Dec 6, 2023 Minor code updatePA RSI
The Oscillator Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool that accurately identifies the perfect signal on the completion of trends.
Superb Fractal
Few improvements from standart fractal: 1. You can chouse size of fractal. Standart version use 2 as constant 2. It does not draw fractals against the trend, which makes your chart much more informativeMulti time frame example by recursion
The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.