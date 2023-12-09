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Martingale Trade Simulator - expert for MetaTrader 4

DADALI ARWALY
DADALI ARWALY

DADALI ARWALY

4.8 (6)
2 products 10 codes 14 comments
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16655
Rating:
(8)
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This EA i've created is for Manual Trade Training using Martingale that can be enabled/disabled.

Only works on Strategy Tester Mode.

    Multi time frame example by recursion Multi time frame example by recursion

    The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.

    Superb Fractal Superb Fractal

    Few improvements from standart fractal: 1. You can chouse size of fractal. Standart version use 2 as constant 2. It does not draw fractals against the trend, which makes your chart much more informative

    Heikin Ashi Lines Heikin Ashi Lines

    A simpler way to display Heikin Ashi

    Closing all open trades if all one symbol and one trade direction Closing all open trades if all one symbol and one trade direction

    All open trades must be of same symbol and type, e.g. all GBPUSD and all BUY. This script will close out your position using one large trade to hedge your position then using CloseBy() function to close all trades against the one large trade until all trades are closed. There can be a maximum of 500 open trades.