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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Martingale Trade Simulator - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Multi time frame example by recursion
The purpose of this indicator is to demonstrate newbie friendly way a structure of a multi time frame indicator based on recursion.Superb Fractal
Few improvements from standart fractal: 1. You can chouse size of fractal. Standart version use 2 as constant 2. It does not draw fractals against the trend, which makes your chart much more informative
Heikin Ashi Lines
A simpler way to display Heikin AshiClosing all open trades if all one symbol and one trade direction
All open trades must be of same symbol and type, e.g. all GBPUSD and all BUY. This script will close out your position using one large trade to hedge your position then using CloseBy() function to close all trades against the one large trade until all trades are closed. There can be a maximum of 500 open trades.