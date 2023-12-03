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Indicators

Candlestick Body, High Low and Wick Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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Body_Range.mq5 (9.49 KB) view
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Click on candlestick to see its body range, high low range, upper wick range and lower wick range value.

Bullish Candlestick Body Range = Close - Open

Bearish Candlestick Body Range = Open - Close

High low range = High - Low

Upper wick range & lower wick range

Press D key to delete text.


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