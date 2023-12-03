Envelopes beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

The MT5 custom indicator, named "wd.Multi_LineMA.mq5," is designed to offer traders valuable insights into Moving Average values from a higher timeframe (MTF Multi TimeFrame). It encompasses additional visual features for in-depth analysis, such as the ability to view trails for a specified number of bars and a dynamic MA horizontal price line.

Alerts on engulfing bar below or above rsi levels