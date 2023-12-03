Envelopes beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

Click on candlestick to see its body range, high low range, upper wick range and lower wick range value.

The MT5 custom indicator, named "wd.Multi_LineMA.mq5," is designed to offer traders valuable insights into Moving Average values from a higher timeframe (MTF Multi TimeFrame). It encompasses additional visual features for in-depth analysis, such as the ability to view trails for a specified number of bars and a dynamic MA horizontal price line.