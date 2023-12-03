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Indicators

Candle Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Chioma Obunadike
Chioma Obunadike

Chioma Obunadike

4.9 (202)
I'm an MQL4/5 developer
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6 products 1 article 8 codes 29 topics 245 comments
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A simple indicator that can estimate when the current candle will close.

It is limited to timeframes equal to or less than the Daily Period.

Enjoy. 


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