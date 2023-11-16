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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PA RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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With its advanced algorithm and precise calculations, this indicator provides traders with timely and highly reliable signals to enter or exit trades at the optimal point. By effectively indicating the end of trends, it enables traders to enhance their decision-making process and maximize their profits. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the Oscillator Indicator is an indispensable tool for achieving consistent success in the financial markets.
Multi_BreakEven.mt4
Multi_BreakEven is a script file that allows multiples entry positions to set to breakeven using pips or target price when the trade is in your favor.Amazing Oscilator
A combination of data analysis from the Awesome Oscillator and the resulting direction of the candles relative to the previous range
Donchian Channel
Donchian Channel with mid line and moving average of mid line. Updated Dec 6, 2023 Minor code updateMACD on Chart
Show MACD directly on chart