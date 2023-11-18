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Indicators

Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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This indicator has an input field multiplication factor, where user can input any value to detect custom hammer or inverted hammer

It will plot specified color from input

Example : If multiplication factor is 1.25 then it will look for any hammer where shadow of a hammer is minimum 1.25x of body and vice versa for inverted hammer.




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Six bulls or six bear continuous candles

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Checks if either upper or lower Wick range of a candlestick is greater than Body range of a candlestick and plot a wingding

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A wick engulf candlestick pattern

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Wickless breakout