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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This indicator has an input field multiplication factor, where user can input any value to detect custom hammer or inverted hammer
It will plot specified color from input
Example : If multiplication factor is 1.25 then it will look for any hammer where shadow of a hammer is minimum 1.25x of body and vice versa for inverted hammer.
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