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Indicators

Six Soldiers - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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it detects six continuous rising bull candles or falling bear candles and mark an arrow

In technical analysis trader usually break operations of reversal trading when six soldier occurs and halt it for a moment to avoid trapping in a breakout.

Body Wick Comparison Body Wick Comparison

Checks if either upper or lower Wick range of a candlestick is greater than Body range of a candlestick and plot a wingding

wd.Range_MACD wd.Range_MACD

This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.

Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer

Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer

Wick Engulf Wick Engulf

A wick engulf candlestick pattern