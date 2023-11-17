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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Six Soldiers - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Body Wick Comparison
Checks if either upper or lower Wick range of a candlestick is greater than Body range of a candlestick and plot a wingdingwd.Range_MACD
This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.
Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer
Custom Hammer and Inverted HammerWick Engulf
A wick engulf candlestick pattern