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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Body Wick Comparison - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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wd.Range_MACD
This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.Two dimension Array fill and Print - script for MetaTrader 5
Easy to use.
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