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Indicators

Body Wick Comparison - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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6772
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(3)
Published:
Body_Wick.mq5 (4.17 KB) view
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Checks if either upper or lower Wick range of a candlestick is greater than Body range of a candlestick and plot a wingding

wd.Range_MACD wd.Range_MACD

This indicator calculates the range difference between the 'MACD and Signal lines' and also the range distance between 'the last two MACD bar'.

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Easy to use.

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