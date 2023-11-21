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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Wickless Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This Expert Advisor does not trade. A simple panel, implemented using the standard Canvas library, allows you to draw digits with the mouse. The trained mnist.onnx model is used to recognize the digits.