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Indicators

Wickless Breakout - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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NoWick.mq5 (4.28 KB) view
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If any type of candle has a missing wick wick it plots a "x" wingdings


Wick Engulf Wick Engulf

A wick engulf candlestick pattern

Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer

Custom Hammer and Inverted Hammer

DCC / Piercing DCC / Piercing

DCC / Piercing

Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers Example of using an ONNX model to recognize handwritten numbers

This Expert Advisor does not trade. A simple panel, implemented using the standard Canvas library, allows you to draw digits with the mouse. The trained mnist.onnx model is used to recognize the digits.