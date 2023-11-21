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Indicators

Wick Engulf - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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6510
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Wick_Engulf.mq5 (4.68 KB) view
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A candlestick's body completely covered by previous candle's wick


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Six bulls or six bear continuous candles

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DCC / Piercing