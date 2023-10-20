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MT5 CCI with shift parameter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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A simple extension to the CCI indicator using the iCCI function call. Now you have a shift parameter which will shift the plot by user defined bars.
This is somewhat an educational code as it reveals how to apply a shift feature to any indicator based on shifting the buffer index.
The "Test_CustomCCI" script shows how the indicator can be utilized with iCustom.
Place both files in the Indicators/Examples folder and compile CCI_withShift before compiling the other file. They will both show as usable indicators in the software.
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