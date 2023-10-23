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Simple Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is super simple starter code for anyone looking to work or build with support and resistance. It includes a mid-line which is calculated using the average of the support and resistance values.
The default setting for the number of bars to look back is 50. This can be updated by changing the value of "Lookback" on the input tab.
Indicator shows histogram of ratio of sum of lower time frame ranges to current timeframe bar rangeM4HA
Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early
Most EAs tend to close orders in take profit based on the distance in pips from the purchase price. However, this MQL4 code is based mainly on the current profit.Rainbow Indicator for mt4
This is an indicator with a rainbow-like display, both for trend or pullback prediction.