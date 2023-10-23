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Indicators

Simple Support and Resistance - indicator for MetaTrader 4

THOMAS RAY GURCHIEK
THOMAS RAY GURCHIEK

THOMAS RAY GURCHIEK

As the visionary force behind Gurchiek Consulting LLC, we bring more than a decade of multifaceted expertise in custom software development, machine learning, and algorithmic trading. Our primary offering, the Traders Accountability Small Group (TASG), is a revolutionary SaaS application that
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This is super simple starter code for anyone looking to work or build with support and resistance. It includes a mid-line which is calculated using the average of the support and resistance values.

The default setting for the number of bars to look back is 50. This can be updated by changing the value of "Lookback" on the input tab.


Support Resistance Mid-Line


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