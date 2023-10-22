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Indicators

Range Ratio - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Khrushchev
Nikolay Khrushchev

Nikolay Khrushchev

4.8 (20)
9 codes 30 comments
Views:
12439
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Very useful way to advance your chart analysis. This indicator show you ratio of movement sizes inside bar to current bar size.

This is can be good approval of signals. Few examples:


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