Most EAs tend to close orders in take profit based on the distance in pips from the purchase price. However, this MQL4 code is based mainly on the current profit.

A combination of data analysis from the Awesome Oscillator and the resulting direction of the candles relative to the previous range

Multi_BreakEven is a script file that allows multiples entry positions to set to breakeven using pips or target price when the trade is in your favor.