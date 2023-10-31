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Indicators

Rainbow Indicator for mt4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Peter Mueller
Peter Mueller

Peter Mueller

4.7 (88)
I’m a 22-year-old Electrical Engineer with a strong background in programming (C,C++,C#,Python) and over five years of trading experience. Trading has become my passion, and I strive to develop high-quality expert advisors and utilities to help traders optimize their strategies.
11 products 2 signals 24 codes 2 topics 41 comments
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17649
Rating:
(6)
Published:
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Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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There are 2 input parameters:

  1. AtrMultiplier: The lines will have this* the current Atr value distance from the moving averages.
  2. Period: High and Low moving average, Atr period.

The basic idea is to have 6 lines: upper will be 2*atrmultiplier*atr +HighMA, second then atrmultiplier*atr + HighMA... Very easy to understand, 


Indicator picture


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