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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Rainbow Indicator for mt4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
There are 2 input parameters:
- AtrMultiplier: The lines will have this* the current Atr value distance from the moving averages.
- Period: High and Low moving average, Atr period.
The basic idea is to have 6 lines: upper will be 2*atrmultiplier*atr +HighMA, second then atrmultiplier*atr + HighMA... Very easy to understand,
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