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Indicators

M4HA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Khrushchev
Nikolay Khrushchev

Nikolay Khrushchev

4.8 (20)
9 codes 30 comments
Views:
12812
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
M4HA.mq4 (9.43 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early

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