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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
M4HA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Donchian Channel Scalping Strategy EA
A Donchian Channel Strategy breakout EA Scalper. Best results at H1.Price Rebound Calculator
This indicator calculates the percentage of the probability of a price reversal from a given size of the maximum rollback based on the history of the chart movement
Range Ratio
Indicator shows histogram of ratio of sum of lower time frame ranges to current timeframe bar rangeSimple Support and Resistance
Simple Support, Resistance, and Mid-Line boilerplate