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Price Rebound Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Khrushchev
Nikolay Khrushchev

Nikolay Khrushchev

4.8 (20)
9 codes 30 comments
Views:
15847
Rating:
(26)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL4\Include\Movement\
Chanse.mqh (6.23 KB) view
Status.mqh (2.69 KB) view
Trend Reversal Prophet 1.1.mq4 (17.87 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Set the maximum rollback size in the window on the top left of the chart, and the indicator will show the nearest reversal levels and their chances.


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