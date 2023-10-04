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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Price Rebound Calculator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The Double Bollinger Band Strategy MT4
The Double Bollinger Band Strategy makes use of two Bollinger Bands in order to filter entries and exits in the forex market.Trend Predictor
New level of trend prediction!
Donchian Channel Scalping Strategy EA
A Donchian Channel Strategy breakout EA Scalper. Best results at H1.M4HA
Trend indicator based on the intersection of adaptive HMA and its smoothed line. I recommend using it together with the flat indicator to determine the beginning of a trend early