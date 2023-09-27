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Trend Predictor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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The indicator is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument.
It provides accurate signals in the form of arrows that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading.
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