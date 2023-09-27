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Indicators

Trend Predictor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Khrushchev
Nikolay Khrushchev

Nikolay Khrushchev

4.8 (20)
9 codes 30 comments
Views:
31149
Rating:
(37)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The indicator is a powerful tool that predicts trend changes based on the analysis of price channels and the nature of the volatility of the instrument.

It provides accurate signals in the form of arrows that allow traders to determine the moments of a trend reversal and make appropriate decisions in their trading.


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