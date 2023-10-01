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The Double Bollinger Band Strategy MT4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Quantitative Research • Automated Trading • Portfolio Diversification
I build trading systems for real markets — not EAs created only to produce beautiful backtests.
My development philosophy is simple:
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
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18423
Rating:
(5)
Published:
BBStrategy.mq4 (12.45 KB) view
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1.Overview

The Double Bollinger Band Strategy makes use of two Bollinger Bands in order to filter entries and exits in the forex market.

The strategy aims to enter Buy (Sell) trades when price crosses above (below) 3σ (2  standard deviation . The strategy also

considers the 2σ (2 standard deviations) standard deviation level of the Bollinger Bands for making trade decisions.

Default paramenters :

2σ Bollinger Bands (20,2) : the simple moving average (20) and the number of standard deviations (2).

3σ Bollinger Bands(20,3):  the simple moving average (20) and the number of standard deviations (3) .

Input paramenters


2. Long Entry

Open a Buy order When these 2 conditions are met:

- Condition1 : The Ask price crosses above the 3σ upper Bollinger Band (BB3UP).

- Condition2: If condition1 is OK. Check if the current price is within the range of the 2σ upper Bollinger Band (BB2UP) and 2σ lower Bollinger Band (BB2LO).


3. Sell entry
Open a Sell order When these 2 conditions are met :
- Condition 1: the Bid price crosses below the 3σ lower Bollinger Band (BB3LO).
- Condition 2: if condition 1 is OK. Check if the current price is within the range of the 2σ lower Bollinger Band (BB2LO) and 2σ upper Bollinger Band (BB2UP).


4. Exit Orders
Using  an OCO  format orders, both stop-loss and take-profit are set at N pips.
※N: Setting Input params.




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