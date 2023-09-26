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Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for mql4 - expert for MetaTrader 4

Peter Mueller
Peter Mueller

Peter Mueller

4.7 (88)
I’m a 22-year-old Electrical Engineer with a strong background in programming (C,C++,C#,Python) and over five years of trading experience. Trading has become my passion, and I strive to develop high-quality expert advisors and utilities to help traders optimize their strategies.
11 products 2 signals 24 codes 2 topics 41 comments
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MartinGaleBreakout.mq4 (6.16 KB) view
\MQL4\Include\
ExpertFunctions.mqh (7.04 KB) view
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The "Martin Gale Breakout" strategy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading in the Forex market. This EA combines a breakout trading approach with elements of the Martin Gale money management system to optimize trading performance.

Input Parameters:

  • TakeProfPoints: This parameter allows you to set the Take Profit level in points for each trade.

  • BalancePercentageAvailable: Specify the percentage of your account balance that will be used for trading.

  • TP_Percentage_of_Balance: It determines the percentage of your account balance to be used as Take Profit for each trade.

  • SL_Percentage_of_Balance: This sets the percentage of your balance to be allocated as the Stop Loss for trades.

  • Start_The_Recovery: This parameter plays a crucial role in the recovery process, controlling when and how recovery measures are activated.

  • TP_Points_Multiplier: A multiplier for Take Profit points, allowing for flexible profit-taking strategies.

  • MagicNumber: An identifier unique to this EA, ensuring it can manage its own trades independently.

Strategy Highlights:

  1. Breakout Trading: The EA specializes in identifying breakout opportunities in the market, where price movements breach key levels.

  2. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Lot sizes are dynamically adjusted based on your account balance and risk preferences, following the Martin Gale money management principles.

  3. Loss Recovery: The EA includes a powerful recovery mechanism designed to recover losses by adaptively modifying trade parameters when necessary.

The main function that is used in this EA is the CalcLotWithTP() function which has 3 input parameters: Takeprofit, Startprice, Endprice. It calculates the volume needed for the trade so that it achieves the profit goal when it enters a trade at the Startprice and exits at the Endprice.

Everything in the code is commented, so that the understanding of it is made easier.

I've made a youtube video about it:

Inputs Backtest Results in mt4 with optimised parameters


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