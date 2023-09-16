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Using Moving Averages with an EA (Sample Source Code) - expert for MetaTrader 4

Lo Thi Mai Loan
Lo Thi Mai Loan

Lo Thi Mai Loan

4.6 (277)
PROFESSIONAL ALGORITHMIC TRADING SYSTEMS
16+ Years in Trading & Software Development
Quantitative Research • Automated Trading • Portfolio Diversification
I build trading systems for real markets — not EAs created only to produce beautiful backtests.
My development philosophy is simple:
4 products 14 signals 3 codes 3 comments
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1. ENTRY RULE

Long Entry: We will enter long positions on the Golden Cross.

  1. The value of the previous moving average is higher than the shorter-term moving average.
  2. The value of the moving average two periods ago is lower than the shorter-term moving average.
  3. The value of the moving average two periods ago is lower than the value of the previous short-term moving average.

If these three conditions are met, we consider it a Golden Cross and enter a long position.

Short Entry: We will enter short positions on the Dead Cross.

  1. The value of the previous moving average is lower than the shorter-term moving average.
  2. The value of the moving average two periods ago is higher than the shorter-term moving average.
  3. The value of the moving average two periods ago is higher than the value of the previous short-term moving average.

If these three conditions are met, we consider it a Dead Cross and enter a short position.

2. EXIT RULE

Entry orders are managed only with stop loss orders and take profit limit orders.

The stop loss point is set at a distance of Stoploss value from the mid-term MA.

Take profit Limit orders are set at the same distance as stop orders but on the positive side, also serving fairness.



3. BACKTEST RESULT



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