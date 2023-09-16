1. ENTRY RULE





Long Entry: We will enter long positions on the Golden Cross.

The value of the previous moving average is higher than the shorter-term moving average. The value of the moving average two periods ago is lower than the shorter-term moving average. The value of the moving average two periods ago is lower than the value of the previous short-term moving average.

If these three conditions are met, we consider it a Golden Cross and enter a long position.

Short Entry: We will enter short positions on the Dead Cross.

The value of the previous moving average is lower than the shorter-term moving average. The value of the moving average two periods ago is higher than the shorter-term moving average. The value of the moving average two periods ago is higher than the value of the previous short-term moving average.

If these three conditions are met, we consider it a Dead Cross and enter a short position.

2. EXIT RULE



