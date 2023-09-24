Alligator beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

AMA - Adaptive Moving Average - beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

AO - Awesome Oscillator - without iAO() beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5

This function allows you to retrieve and return the filling policy of a symbol in MetaTrader 5. This is useful for making trading decisions based on the filling policy of a specific financial instrument.