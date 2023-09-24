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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Marubozu - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This function allows you to retrieve and return the filling policy of a symbol in MetaTrader 5. This is useful for making trading decisions based on the filling policy of a specific financial instrument.