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Trend Dashboard Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Trend Dashboard Indicator MetaTrader 5 indicator — a multi-timeframe indicator that is based on three standard indicators: Stochastic oscillator, RSI (Relative Strength Index), and CCI (Commodity Channel Index). It displays current trend directions for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN1 timeframes. When you follow such an indicator you have a clear picture of the trends across all important timeframes. It doesn't matter which timeframe you attach this indicator to. The indicator can be downloaded for MT4 and MT5.
Input parameters
CheckCandle (default = Previous) — which candle to check indicator values on — works for both display and alerts.
PercentK (default = 8) — the period in bars for calculation of the line %K of Stochastic indicator.
PercentD (default = 3) — the period in bars for calculation of the line %D of Stochastic indicator.
Slowing (default = 3) — the value for slowing of Stochastic indicator.
RSIP1 (default = 14) — the period for the first RSI (fast).
RSIP2 (default = 70) — the period for the second RSI (slow).
Enable (default = false/true) — if true, Trend Dashboard Indicator calculates and displays signals for a given timeframe.
EnableNativeAlerts (default = false) — if true, a native MetaTrader popup alert will be used when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes.
EnableEmailAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes. Email should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Email.
EnablePushAlerts (default = false) — if true, an email message will be sent when a confluence of signals appear for some of the timeframes. Notifications should be properly configured in MetaTrader via Tools->Options->Notifications.
Other parameters — symbol codes for trend direction arrows and colors.
I wanted to build a moving average which would create an alert when the price moves over the line by a user defined amount of points. It creates both bullish and bearish signals depending on the direction of market price moving through the MA. It is designed for slow length moving averages (default is 200-day MA). EDIT: I now added a second version of the indicator which uses Arrow buffers instead of ObjectCreate.RectangleTest
The EA trades using the Rectangle, EMA and SMA indicators.
Monitoring of memory leaks in the strategy testerAllAverages v4.9 MT5
One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.