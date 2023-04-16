You can see other analytical tools on my profile page. This indicator is not mine, it is in the public domain, but it is not available on the MQL5 forum. That is why I decided to post it here. I am currently using some modifications of moving averages in my strategies. Previous version is here.

Available formulas (MA_Method)

SMA Simple Moving Average EMA Exponential Moving Average Wilder Wilder Exponential Moving Average LWMA Linear Weighted Moving Average SineWMA Sine Weighted Moving Average TriMA Triangular Moving Average LSMA Least Square Moving Average (or EPMA, Linear Regression Line) SMMA Smoothed Moving Average HMA Hull Moving Average by A.Hull ZeroLagEMA Zero-Lag Exponential Moving Average DEMA Double Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy T3_basic T3 by T.Tillson (original version) ITrend Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers Median Moving Median GeoMean Geometric Mean REMA Regularized EMA by C.Satchwell ILRS Integral of Linear Regression Slope IE_2 Combination of LSMA and ILRS TriMAgen Triangular Moving Average generalized by J.Ehlers VWMA Volume Weighted Moving Average JSmooth M.Jurik's Smoothing SMA_eq Simplified SMA ALMA Arnaud Legoux Moving Average TEMA Triple Exponential Moving Average by P.Mulloy T3 T3 by T.Tillson (correct version) Laguerre Laguerre filter by J.Ehlers MD McGinley Dynamic BF2P Two-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers BF3P Three-pole modified Butterworth filter by J.Ehlers SuperSmu SuperSmoother by J.Ehlers Decycler Simple Decycler by J.Ehlers eVWMA Modified eVWMA EWMA Exponential Weighted Moving Average DsEMA Double Smoothed EMA TsEMA Triple Smoothed EMA VEMA Volume-weighted Exponential Moving Average(V-EMA)

The choice of prices used to build moving averages:

close Close open Open high High low Low median Median typical Typical weightedClose Weighted Close medianBody Median Body (Open+Close)/2 average Average (High+Low+Open+Close)/4 trendBiased Trend Biased trendBiasedExt Trend Biased(extreme) haClose Heiken Ashi Close haOpen Heiken Ashi Open haHigh Heiken Ashi High haLow Heiken Ashi Low haMedian Heiken Ashi Median haTypical Heiken Ashi Typical haWeighted Heiken Ashi Weighted Close haMedianBody Heiken Ashi Median Body haAverage Heiken Ashi Average haTrendBiased Heiken Ashi Trend Biased haTrendBiasedExt Heiken Ashi Trend Biased(extreme)

TimeFrame = 0

Price = 0

MA_Period = 14

MA_Shift = 0

MA_Method = SMA

ShowInColor = true

Number of bars counted = 0 Plotted on the chart for a specified number of candles (bars), "0" - all bars are involved in the construction



Alerts, Emails & Notifications AlertOn = false Disable/enable sound alerts when changing the direction of the moving average AlertShift = 1 Shift of periods (candlesticks), after which the notification about the change of direction of the moving average will come SoundsNumber = 5 Number of sound alerts SoundsPause = 5 Pause in seconds between sound alerts UpTrendSound = "alert.wav" Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from downtrend to uptrend DnTrendSound = "alert2.wav" Selecting a sound file when a trend changes from uptrend to downtrend EmailOn = false Disable/enable sending messages to email EmailsNumber = 1 Number of messages to be sent to the mail PushNotificationOn = false Disable/enable "push" messaging to your smartphone

Selecting the timeframeChoice of prices usedAveraging period of the moving averageShift the moving average by a specified number of periodsChoice of moving average formulaShow/hide color rendering, up-trend color selection, down-trend color selection



