One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.

The Expert will help you change the TP/SL of all open orders by setting the TP/SL based on the input percentage value.

Th Expert will set the TP based on the SL manually set using the input multiplier. Using this you can set 2,3,4 etc times the SL set.

This class allows you to create buttons on the chart as if they were chart objects(have time and price coordinates) these objects can be dragged on the chart and when scrolling they stay at the same place. If you wan't to learn some Object Oriented Programming or if you wan't to understand how chartevents work or you wan't to create graphical interfaces, you can learn a lot from this.