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Ofir Blue Telegram API for any indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
You have developed your own MT4/MT5 indicator ?
- For your personal usage
- For your clients
Just add 3 lines of code to your MQL4/MQL5 file to:
- Connect your indicator to Telegram
- Send messages to Telegram
- Send signals to Telegram
- Trade signals from Telegram
- Add trading capabilities to your Indicator (open, close and manage positions
- Join an amazing eco-system ;)
Just an indicator among many others (including yours)
- Can be attached to several charts (different pairs and timeframe)
- Detect several (maybe too many) trading opportunities per day
- No trading capabilites
The challenge
- Notify me on trading opportunities : the signal
- Adapt the signal to my money management and trading hours
- Filter the signal
- Trade the signal quickly and safely
- Manage open positions
- Keep me informed on Telegram
Add 3 lines of code into your indicator
- Include the file OfirBlueAPI.mqh. The purpose of this file is to connect your indicator with Ofir blue
- OnInit: Initialize Ofir Blue
- Where you usually draw the signal (Arrow for example), call Ofir Blue method to send it
The result
Integration with Ofir blue is free but still in beta-testing.
The Expert will help you change the TP/SL of all open orders by setting the TP/SL based on the input percentage value.AllAverages v4.9
One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.
Th Expert will set the TP based on the SL manually set using the input multiplier. Using this you can set 2,3,4 etc times the SL set.ChartButton Class MT4
This class allows you to create buttons on the chart as if they were chart objects(have time and price coordinates) these objects can be dragged on the chart and when scrolling they stay at the same place. If you wan't to learn some Object Oriented Programming or if you wan't to understand how chartevents work or you wan't to create graphical interfaces, you can learn a lot from this.