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Exponential Commodity Channel Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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An implementation of the Commodity Channel Index using exponential moving averages, instead of simple moving averages as implemented by the its creator, Donald Lambert.
The code uses conditional compilation and will compile on both MQL4 and MQL5. Please note that all my CodeBase publications’ source code are now also available in “Public Projects” tab of MetaEditor under the name “FMIC”.
Move the stoploss as the trade moves in your direction at a specific distance.Simple license on account name
Below you can find a super simple method to create a license based on MT4 account name. Place in your init function: CheckLicense(); The stringLower method makes sure the account name is in lowercase. Then you can check this value with the account name you want to check.
One of the latest version of this indicator at the moment. Huge base of different modifications of moving averages, with multitimesframe function, sending signals to e-mail and push notifications.Change TPSL By Percentage
The Expert will help you change the TP/SL of all open orders by setting the TP/SL based on the input percentage value.