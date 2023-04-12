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MoveStopLoss - expert for MetaTrader 4
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If you're a trader who constantly juggles multiple open positions and needs to adjust stop losses as trades progress, you know how time-consuming and stressful this can be. But with MoveStoploss, you can take control of your trading strategy like never before.
This powerful tool allows you to monitor any manual trade and trail it at a distance specified by you or determined by the EA, giving you the flexibility you need to adapt to changing market conditions.
Whether you're working with currencies, commodities, crypto, or stocks, MoveStoploss can be used on all time frames, making it an incredibly versatile and valuable tool for traders of all levels. With the Auto trail feature, the EA will trail at its specified distance, freeing you up to focus on other aspects of your trading strategy. And when you need to take more control, simply set Auto trail to false and input your desired distance.
Don't let manual stop loss adjustments slow you down or add unnecessary stress to your trading. With MoveStoploss, you can automate the process and take control of your trades like never before. *FREE TO DOWNLOAD *
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